Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 billion-$86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.90 billion.

LOW stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.56. 418,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $115.45 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.71.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

