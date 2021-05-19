Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $235.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.29.

LOW opened at $192.75 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $115.45 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

