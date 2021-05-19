Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $235.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.29.
LOW opened at $192.75 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $115.45 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.
In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
