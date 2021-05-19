Lotto (LOTTO) Price Down 43.1% This Week

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Lotto has a total market cap of $108.63 million and approximately $218,915.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.40 or 0.00557388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

