Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,879 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,387 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $91.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

