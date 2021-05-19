Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $454.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

