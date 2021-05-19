Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,075 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $13,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 3,729.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $58,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Popular by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,381,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,733 shares of company stock worth $1,864,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

