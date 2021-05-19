Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,095 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 306,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,908,000 after buying an additional 543,887 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.81. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

