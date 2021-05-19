Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

