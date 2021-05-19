Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.10. 4,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 17,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $180.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,430 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Lonestar Resources US at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 52,861 net acres in Texas counties.

