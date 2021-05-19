Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Kenneth I. Siegel Sells 11,029 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

