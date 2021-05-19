Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $7,550,550.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,918,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

