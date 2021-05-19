Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s previous close.

LIO opened at GBX 1,546 ($20.20) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of £943.97 million and a PE ratio of 83.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,541.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,365.92. Liontrust Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,876.31 ($24.51).

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 65,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total value of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

