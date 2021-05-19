Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LCTX. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

