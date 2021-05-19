Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Linde by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after acquiring an additional 255,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.39.

Linde stock opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $189.86 and a 12-month high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

