Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Boosted by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 46.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

NYSE:LIN opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $189.86 and a 12-month high of $303.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

