Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.37

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and traded as high as $63.19. Linamar shares last traded at $62.58, with a volume of 5,315 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIMAF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

