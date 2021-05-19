Limitless VIP (VIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Limitless VIP (CURRENCY:VIP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, Limitless VIP has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. Limitless VIP has a market capitalization of $486,213.92 and $1.00 worth of Limitless VIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Limitless VIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Limitless VIP Coin Profile

Limitless VIP (VIP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2016. Limitless VIP’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. Limitless VIP’s official Twitter account is @clockcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Limitless VIP is tittiecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VIP Tokens is a Pow/Pos Hybrid cryptocurrency that uses a combination of 5 encryption algorithms know as Nist5. VIP is designed to be an exclusive coin that will deliver high quality products to its members “

Buying and Selling Limitless VIP

