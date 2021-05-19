Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LILA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,303. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,095,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,011.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,529. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.