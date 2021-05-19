Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $262,000 Position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000.

GNAC opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

