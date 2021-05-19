Lethean 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $28,694.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Lethean has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $1.89 million and $28,694.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,335.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.52 or 0.06791683 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $779.77 or 0.01982377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.26 or 0.00521830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00163800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.93 or 0.00554026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.71 or 0.00484826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00419388 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

