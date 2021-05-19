Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys New Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

