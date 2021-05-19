Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 71 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 48.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 305,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $77,760,000 after purchasing an additional 99,401 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $227.55 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $130.28 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

