LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report sales of $271.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.70 million and the highest is $274.56 million. LendingTree posted sales of $184.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.38.

LendingTree stock traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,352. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $372.64.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LendingTree by 110.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in LendingTree by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in LendingTree by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

