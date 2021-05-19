Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.350-6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.88 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $103.01. 428,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,704. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

