Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to announce $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.41 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $13.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

Leidos stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.04. 911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average is $101.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.