Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Issues Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%.

NASDAQ LEGN traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,135. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

