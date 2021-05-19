LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives €136.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €136.88 ($161.04).

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

FRA:LEG traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €116.30 ($136.82). 82,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €117.92.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

