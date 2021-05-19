Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 205.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lear were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $1,893,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 40.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $184.17 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $100.74 and a twelve month high of $196.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

