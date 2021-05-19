LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.15% of LCI Industries worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.16.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

LCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $1,897,763 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

