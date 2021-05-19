Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosts IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$13.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.86.

TSE:IBG opened at C$10.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.01. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$3.90 and a 52 week high of C$10.93. The company has a market cap of C$316.40 million and a PE ratio of 23.43.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$98.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

