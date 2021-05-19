Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Up 7.4%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s share price rose 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.81. Approximately 5,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 858,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

SWIM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Latham Group alerts:

In related news, CMO Joel Richard Culp purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.