Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Latham Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

In other Latham Group news, CMO Joel Richard Culp bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 in the last 90 days.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

