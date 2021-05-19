Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 20,525 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $20,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,970 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE:LVS opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.