Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $213.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.57 and its 200 day moving average is $200.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $147.02 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

