Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 269 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75,875 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.75 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01.

