Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

