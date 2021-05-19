Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.55 million.Lantheus also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.060 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of LNTH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. 321,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,368. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 260.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,397.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

