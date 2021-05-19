Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.25 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.360-0.410 EPS.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. 453,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

