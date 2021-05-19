Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 216,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,570 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 84,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

