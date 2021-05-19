Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 280 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

XMMO opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.