Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average of $115.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

