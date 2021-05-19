Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 250,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.