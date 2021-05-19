Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $561,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in General Motors by 1,809.9% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 196,359 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 186,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

