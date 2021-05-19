Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.97

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 2872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

LBAI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $947.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

