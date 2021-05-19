LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.6% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $89,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,915 shares of company stock worth $73,494,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

DIS opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

