Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) Critical Review

Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -4.07, meaning that its stock price is 507% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA -60.53% -44.44% -18.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Kura Sushi USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.00 -$7.37 million N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 6.95 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -17.94

Granite City Food & Brewery has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Granite City Food & Brewery and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00

Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $40.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.28%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Summary

Granite City Food & Brewery beats Kura Sushi USA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Granite City Food & Brewery Company Profile

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

