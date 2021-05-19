K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €9.00 by Warburg Research

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.18 ($10.80).

Shares of SDF opened at €9.79 ($11.52) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.56. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of €10.94 ($12.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

