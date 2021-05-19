Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 58,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $378.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $268.34 and a 12-month high of $388.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.