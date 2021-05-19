Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.15 and a 200-day moving average of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $201.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

