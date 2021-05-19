Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

